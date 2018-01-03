Unknown gunmen kidnap Kaduna paramount ruler

The Kaduna State Police Command has alerted that the paramount ruler of Ikulu Kingdom, His Royal Highness Yohanna Kukah, in Southern Kaduna, has been kidnapped.

The command Spokesman, Mr. Mukhtar Aliyu, said on in Kaduna on Wednesday that the king was kidnapped on Tuesday night at his residence.

Aliyu said that the kidnappers have yet to call for ransom.

“We have deployed our patrol team and our special unit to rescue the paramount ruler unhurt,” he said.

Aliyu said the paramount ruler is a brother to Archbishop Hassan Kuka. – NAN.