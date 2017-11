Afro-pop artiste, Davido has released another single record titled “Like Dat.” The song was produced by Shizzi and accompanied by visuals directed by DAPS.

“Emi Omo Olowo, Anywhere money de na there me I go to” said Davido as he takes the listeners to his life of affluence.

Davido had released a song, “IF” which is still making waves today and which, he confessed in a video that the song raked him huge cash.

See video below:

https://youtu.be/gJPt8ruo2BQ