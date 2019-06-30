Wike approves allowances for corps members in Rivers State

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate payment of monthly allowances to National Youth Service Corps members serving in the state with effect from July 2019.

The immediate past administration in the state had stopped the payment of allowances to Corps members serving in Rivers State. Wike spoke yesterday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area, during an interaction with Corps members.

He said: “As from July, 2019, the State Government will begin the payment of allowances to Corps members. The State Coordinator should send the list and account numbers to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“Recall that the allowances were stopped by the immediate past administration. If I had started payment before the elections, they would have said I was playing politics. Now, I am no longer seeking another term”.

Governor Wike also directed resumption of the posting of some professionals to ministries with shortage of manpower. He also donated an SUV Toyota (Prado) to the State Coordinator of NYSC, a transformer to power the camp, and the furnishing of the hostels constructed by the Rivers State Government and directed immediate construction of the road to the Camp.

Thereafter, he inspected the 5,000 capacity auditorium being constructed at the Permanent Orientation Camp by his administration and directed immediate cessation of the illegal levies being imposed on the contractors by youth groups in the area.

While charging the host community to support the contractor to deliver the project, he told the contractor to engage them in the supply of materials for the project.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Chinwendu Chukwu, congratulated Governor Wike on his victory at the polls, saying his victory was a testimony that Rivers people appreciated his outstanding projects delivery. He appealed to the governor to continue to promote the welfare of Corps members in the state and also address some immediate needs at the NYSC Orientation Camp.