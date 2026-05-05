A 17-year-old female student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, Miss Mary Uzoma, has been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen along the FUTO-Ihiagwa road.

This incident, according to findings by Vanguard, has instilled fear among the off-campus students of the institution.

Confirming the incident in a press release, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, said that the Commissioner of Police, CP, Audu Bosso, has ordered a search for the kidnapped female student.

His words: “Imo State Police Command has since commenced coordinated search and rescue operations, following the reported abduction of a 17-year-old student of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Miss Mary Ezinwayi Uzoma, allegedly kidnapped along the FUTO/Ihiagwa Road in Owerri West Local Government Area.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives of the Command, in synergy with local vigilantes, were promptly mobilized to the scene, where adjoining bushes and surrounding areas were immediately subjected to intensive search operations, as part of ongoing efforts to locate the victim.

“The CP has directed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Owerri, to take over the case and sustain intelligence-led operations, in synergy with other security agencies.

“These proactive measures are aimed at ensuring the safe rescue of the victim and the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

“In addition, the CP has reinforced security deployment across the FUTO axis and adjoining communities, with sustained patrols, surveillance, and visibility policing already ongoing.

“He assures students, student communities, school authorities, and residents of Imo State, of the Command’s unwavering commitment to their safety, and urges them to remain calm, vigilant, and continue their lawful activities.

“The Imo State Police Command remains proactive and resolute in its mandate to prevent crime, protect lives and property.”

Okoye equally urged members of the public to report useful information to the nearest police station.