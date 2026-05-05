President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm two ministerial nominees and a chief executive officer for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in line with constitutional and statutory provisions.

The requests were contained in letters ready by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary.

The first request from the President is for the confirmation of Mr Joseph Tegbe as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pursuant to Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“In compliance with the provisions of Section 147(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the nomination of Mr Joseph Tegbe as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The president added: “while I hope this request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President and Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Following the reading, Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for immediate legislative consideration.

He assured lawmakers that the Senate would act promptly, noting the importance of executive collaboration in governance.

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, had earlier confirmed the nomination in a statement.

He described Tegbe as a seasoned fiscal and economic reform expert with over 35 years of experience across the public and private sectors.

According to him, Tegbe previously served as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, where he led major initiatives in fiscal policy reform, governance, and institutional transformation.

Onanuga also noted that the nomination follows the resignation of former Minister Adebayo Adelabu, who left office to pursue a governorship ambition in Oyo State.

In a separate development, President Tinubu also requested Senate confirmation of Amb. Olusola Enikanolaiye as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in accordance with Section 147(2) of the Constitution.

The President, in the letter, wrote:

“In compliance with the provisions of Section 147(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the nomination of Amb. Olusola Enikanolaiye, Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He urged the Senate to give the request expedited consideration, adding: “Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.”

The request was similarly referred to the Committee of the Whole for urgent action.

In another correspondence, the President also sought confirmation of Mr Rabiu Umar as Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in line with Section 41(6) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The President stated: “I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Mr Rabiu Umar as Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).”

He added: “Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.”

The nomination was referred to the Committee on Downstream Petroleum and Gas for further legislative action.

Lawmakers noted that the request would be given urgent attention due to the strategic importance of the petroleum regulatory sector to Nigeria’s economic stability and energy governance. – NAN.