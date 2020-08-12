Wike dissolves task force, sacks coordinator over Rivers crash

An angry mob on Tuesday attacked and destroyed an operational vehicle of the Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks for causing an accident involving a pregnant woman at the Agip junction in Port Harcourt.

The task force members, it was gathered, were chasing a commercial bus driver who drove against traffic, when they hit the vehicle of the pregnant woman.

The motorist was said to have lost control, as she rammed into a nearby electric pole, injuring two policewomen controlling traffic, in the process.

The pregnant woman, who drove a Toyota Camry, sustained severe injuries and was rushed unconscious to a nearby hospital, together with the two policewomen whose legs were crushed by the vehicle.

An eyewitness, who identified herself as Peace, said men of the task force fled instead of helping the victims, a move which stirred anger and resulted in the destruction of their operational truck.

“It was good Samaritans that took the pregnant woman and the two policewomen to the hospital for treatment and because of that, people destroyed the task force vehicle,” Peace added.

Our correspondent, who visited the scene of the accident, observed that the damaged vehicles had been removed to ensure free flow of traffic.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in a swift response, ordered the immediate dissolution of the task force, and sacked its coordinator, Bright Amaewhiule.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, read in part, “His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has approved the dissolution of the state Task Force on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks with immediate effect.

“Consequently, the Special Assistant to the Governor in charge of the task force, Mr Bright Amaewhule, has been relieved of his appointment.

“Members of the task force are hereby directed to return the operational vehicles and identity cards of the body to the office of the Secretary to the State Government not later than 4pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.”