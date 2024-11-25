Civil servants in Cross River State have embarked on a two-day warning strike to protest the government’s failure to implement the newly approved minimum wage.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) initiated the industrial action, scheduled for November 25 and 26, 2024.

The unions warned that if their demands are not met by December 1, the warning strike would escalate into a full-scale industrial action.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River appealed to the unions to reconsider their stance, urging them to collaborate with the government in improving workers’ welfare.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the state solemn assembly held at U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar, Otu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the well-being of civil servants.

“I appeal to the leadership of organised labour and all affiliates of the NLC and TUC to suspend their planned strike,” Otu said. “I enjoin them to support the government in the quest to improve the lot of our people.”

The strike comes after President Bola Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law on July 29, 2024, raising the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000. Following this, the NLC set a November 30 deadline for all states to implement the new wage, with instructions for workers to commence an indefinite strike in non-compliant states.

While some states have started implementing the new minimum wage, Cross River workers claim they are yet to benefit from the adjustment, prompting the ongoing industrial action.