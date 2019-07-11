2019 elections: Ex-presidential aide releases evidence of INEC server

A former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has released what he described as an “incontrovertible evidence that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has and had a server” in the run-up to and during the 2019 general elections.

Reno Omokri released the said evidence in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Part of the evidence included a letter dated March 25, 2019 from INEC signed by the Secretary to the commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, to all Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) nationwide.

The letter had raised concerns about the number of Smart Card Readers (SCRs) that did not have data of accredited voters in the Presidential/National Assembly (NASS) elections.

The commission stated that the number of SCRs with accreditation data was 4, 786 (about 4%) of the total SCRs deployed for the elections.

INEC had also attached the chart showing the Polling Units (PUs) that were not uploaded to the Smart Card Reader (SCR) accreditation backend or server.

The electoral umpire had previously insisted that it only test-run the server but not in the general elections.

INEC has consistently denied the existence of a server for the collation of election results.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are currently before the presidential elections tribunal.

While claiming that the presidential election was rigged in favour of the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, the opposition party and Atiku had maintained that INEC had and deployed its server during the presidential elections.

INEC is yet to respond to the said evidence uploaded by the ex-presidential aide.