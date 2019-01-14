2019: IPOB will participate in elections in Abia, Ebonyi – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu yesterday declared that the decision of his group to boycott the 2019 elections will have Abia and Ebonyi states’ governorship elections as exceptions.

Kanu said that the reason behind the decision to participate in Abia and Ebonyi governorship elections is to remove Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi whom he described as “enemies” of Igboland.

The IPOB leader, in his latest broadcast from Israel, said the accusation of kidnapping levelled by Umahi against IPOB is a sign of trying to justify the invitation he placed on the Nigerian Army to begin another phase of Operation Python Dance in the southeast.

He said: “Because we said we are not going to vote doesn’t mean we can’t mobilise to have you voted out. That’s what will happen in Abia and Ebonyi. Perhaps if we keep quiet all the time, they’ll think, since they’re not going to vote does it really matter?

“But we have a very special programme for Abia and Ebonyi. They’ll find it difficult. The day people will realise the damage people like Umahi are doing to our people, then will understand why we must get ride of them in the corridors of power.

“Fulani Herdsmen are rampaging in our land, but Umahi and his Igbo governors are busy planning on how to kill IPOB members. Okezie Ikpeazu has the temerity to say that I don’t keep to agreement, but he forgot that I’ve never met him in my life talk less of having agreement with him. He lives about a thousand metres from my house, but I don’t know who he is.

“Accusing someone or a group of plotting high profile kidnapping on a large scale as alleged by Umahi against IPOB is a very serious business as it is not only capable of igniting violence from Nigerian Security Agencies, but have also given them license to kill Biafrans.”