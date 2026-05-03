The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will hold its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions on Monday, May 11, where key decisions, including the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session, will be determined.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

Benjamin said the meeting will be held at the Body of Benchers Auditorium, Plot 688, Institute and Research District, FCC Phase III, Jabi, Abuja.

He said key policy directions will be unveiled by the Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa.

The statement read in part, “The Board’s annual policy meeting on admissions is a crucial annual gathering where stakeholders decide minimum tolerable UTME marks, admission guidelines, and policies for tertiary institutions.

“Furthermore, the meeting is expected to, in particular, formally set the tone for the 2026/2027 admission exercise while impressing it on attendees the need to adhere strictly to stipulated guidelines.

“Attendees at the 2026 meeting would include critical stakeholders such as vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts, registrars and their admission officers.

“Others are regulatory bodies ranging from the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), among others.”

It added that goodwill messages are expected from agencies including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and other stakeholders.

Benjamin further said the event will feature the 6th edition of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance-Merit Awards (NATAP-M), aimed at promoting compliance with admission guidelines and improving standards in tertiary education.