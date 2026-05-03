The Nigeria Police Force has handed over officers implicated in the extrajudicial killing of Mr. Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State, to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for vetting and prosecution, following the ratification of their dismissals by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The move marks a renewed push for accountability within the Force, with authorities stressing that due process will be followed to ensure justice is served, while reinforcing institutional discipline and public confidence in the rule of law.

Earlier, the leadership of the Force had ordered the immediate dismissal of ASP Nuhu Usman and other officers involved in the killing of the unarmed civilian.

The directive followed the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings conducted by the Force Disciplinary Committee and the Orderly Room Tribunal at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Police had noted that the dismissals were subject to PSC ratification in line with statutory requirements, while assuring that all culpable officers would be handed over for criminal prosecution.

Providing an update, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, confirmed that due process had now been completed.

He said: “The Police Service Commission has reviewed and ratified this recommendation. Their dismissal is therefore confirmed and takes immediate effect.

“The case file has been formally forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation for vetting and prosecution.

“The Force will cooperate fully with the AGF’s office to ensure that this matter is prosecuted to its logical conclusion before a court of competent jurisdiction.”

The Force spokesperson also disclosed that the driver who delivered the parcel from Yenagoa, along with two members of a vigilante group connected to the incident, remain at large.

“Tactical teams have been deployed and coordinated investigative measures are ongoing to ensure their arrest and prosecution,” he said.

Reassuring the public, the Nigeria Police Force stated that justice would be served, particularly for the family of the deceased.

“The Force does not shield officers who violate the law. No rank, no position, and no circumstance will be permitted to place any officer above accountability.

“This case is being handled with the full weight of transparency and institutional integrity.

“The Nigeria Police Force is aware that the eyes of Nigerians and the international community are on this matter, and we are resolved that our actions will reflect the highest standards of justice, accountability, and respect for human rights.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and assure them that the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on all those found culpable.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain calm, continue to cooperate with law enforcement, and trust that this process will be seen through to the end.”