2019 presidency: SDP nominates Shehu Gabam as Duke’s new running mate

Less than 24 hours after Dr Junaid Mohammed, the running mate to the presidential standard bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Donald Duke, stood down, the party has replaced him with its former national secretary, Shehu Gabam.

Mohammed reportedly said that he stepped aside because of “’so many hassles in the party.”

But in a statement, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Muhammad, explained that everything followed due process, adding that there was no rift between the party and Mohammed that led to his resignation as being rumoured by some people.

“Our attention has been drawn to trending news on the social media concerning the substitution of Dr Junaid Mohammed as vice presidential candidate of our great party, the SDP.

“His substitution was subjected to deliberation at the party’s leadership level which he took part in.

“Hence as a genuine party man, he voluntarily stepped down; and thereafter signed all the forms required by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to perfect the substitution process.”

Muhammad, however, added that Mohammed “remains one of the highly-respected leaders the party is proud to have.

“Meanwhile, the substitution which was done long ago now has Shehu Musa Gabam from the north-eastern part of the country as our vice presidential candidate,” he added.