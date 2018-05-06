2019: Why I’m seeking a second tenure – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that the passion to serve and see real changes in the lives of the generality of Nigerians informed his decision to join partisan politics in the first place, and inspired him to contest the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 elections.

He also said he chose to seek a second term in office out of a deep passion to serve Nigerians, rather than for personal gains.

Buhari spoke in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, during the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Ward Congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School.

The driving force for seeking public office, he insisted, should be to serve the people, and see their lives improved, as against frivolity or personal ambition.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu quoted him as saying: “After my retirement from the army, or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice and inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives.

“After going to the court so many times to challenge results of elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011, and going up to the Supreme Court, I concluded that ultimately it is God who determines who will win elections, and in 2015 I got here.”

He called for patience, maturity and orderliness as the 2019 elections’ calendar begins to unfold and urged political parties, candidates and the electorate to put the country first and always remember that victory ultimately belongs to God.

He urged the party executives elected in his Sarkin Yara A electoral ward to discharge their responsibilities with fear of God and in accordance with the party constitution.

He said throughout his political career he had been a loyal party member who respected the rules and the regulations of his political party.

He said his administration was determined to uphold the provisions of the constitution and the rule of law, stressing the need to play politics with decency and decorum.

Also speaking, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, said the process of electing the leaders of the party at the ward level was hitch-free, orderly and based on the constitution of the APC.

“What we have here are our leaders that were chosen based on consensus and we are happy that it reflects the will of the people and the APC constitution. We followed the process to also ensure that there is affirmation,’’ he said.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Ward Congress, who is also the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq urged the party leaders to remain loyal and live up to expectations.