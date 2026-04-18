Gunmen on Thursday night ambushed and beheaded a 30-year-old man, Mr Elisha Saku, at Riwhie-Chwo in Nzharuvo, Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Residents said the incident occurred around 10 pm when the gunmen stormed the community, throwing it into panic and confusion.

A statement issued on Friday by the Irigwe Youth Movement confirmed the killing, describing it as brutal.

The group’s National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Yonkpa, who signed the statement, prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul while calling for divine comfort for the entire Irigwe nation.

“Yesterday night, 16th April 2026, gunmen ambushed and beheaded Mr Elisha Abbas Saku, 30, at Riwhie-Chwo, Nzharuvo, Miango District of Bassa LGA, Plateau State,” the statement read.

The spokesman for the state Police Command, Alabo Alfred, was unreachable when contacted about the incident.

This latest incident adds to the recurring security challenges in parts of Plateau State, particularly in Bassa LGA, where farming communities have repeatedly come under attack.

During the trial, the prosecution presented the victim, Mrs Omietimi, who gave a detailed account of her ordeal.

She identified the second defendant, Eligwe, as the individual in whose residence she was held throughout her captivity.

Her testimony was corroborated by the Investigating Officer from the DSS, Bayelsa State Command, who narrated how the suspects were tracked and arrested.