More than a dozen students travelling to take university entrance exams were abducted by gunmen in northcentral Nigeria’s Benue state, the region’s governor said late on Thursday.

The authorities did not say who they thought was behind the attack.

Police have begun search-and-rescue operations, as authorities vowed that “no effort” would be spared to find the victims.

Candidates across the region are sitting their exams amid a tense atmosphere.

The attack took place along the Makurdi–Otukpo road, Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia said, ‌describing it as a “cowardly act.” He did not specify how many people were abducted, but local media reported that 17 students were missing.

A local resident, trader Mathew Mwasse, told the French AFP news agency the abduction occurred on Wednesday evening, adding that one passenger and the driver managed to escape.

“The victims are mainly young boys and girls travelling to Otukpo,” said Maxwell Ogiri, chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area.

He added that security forces had been deployed to nearby forests to search for the victims.

In Jos, the capital of Plateau State, security has been stepped up around examination centers.

The state has witnessed violent attacks recently leaving at least 30 people dead.

Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, including Benue and neighboring Plateau states, has for years been affected by deadly farmer-herder clashes over land, as well as attacks by armed groups often referred to as “bandits.”

Violence in Plateau State surged by 71% in 2025 compared with the previous year, driven in part by increased activity by such groups, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) project.

“Bandits” is a loose term used by authorities and the media to describe armed criminal groups operating mainly in northern Nigeria, often carrying out kidnappings for ransom.

Mass kidnappings continue to disrupt education, commerce and travel in wide parts of Nigeria, leaving residents frustrated and questioning the authorities’ ability to address the threat.