Ahead of the 2027 elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition coalition, African Democratic Congress (ADC), have clashed over which party commands the support of northerners and is better positioned to safeguard their interests.

ADC Interim National Chairman and former Senate President, David Mark, described the poverty, insecurity, and economic hardship in the North as problems caused by the region itself.

This is as a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and an ADC chieftain, Babachir Lawal, declared that the North, through the National Political Consultative Group has adopted the ADC as its preferred platform to defend its interests and challenge the APC in 2027.

Mark and Lawal stated this on Saturday during the third Expanded Meeting of the National Political Consultative Group (North), held in Abuja.

In reaction, APC Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, argued that the ruling party enjoyed support across the country, including the North, stating that Nigerians’ interests were best secured under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Delivering a keynote address at the programme titled, “Unity and Social Cohesion as a Panacea to the Challenges Facing Northern Nigeria”, Mark lamented that the North was “bleeding.”

The NPCG (North), which last convened on May 26, aims to foster unity among northern political leaders and strengthen collaboration to function as a cohesive interest group, ideally within a single political party.

On July 1, key opposition figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, APC’s 2023 presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, unveiled the ADC as a unified opposition platform to confront Tinubu in 2027.

Leaders of the ADC have continued to make efforts to secure the buy-in of the North and other regions since the unveiling of the party.

At the programme, Mark urged northern leaders to end the culture of blame and acknowledge that they were responsible for the region’s challenges.

He stated, “It is both an honour and a privilege to stand before you today to speak on a matter that defines our present and may shape our future — the urgency and efficacy of unity and social cohesion as the solution to the challenges facing our region.

“The North as we know is a land of rich history and mineral resources, fertile land for agriculture, diverse cultures, and immense potential.

“In spite of these blessings, we are confronted with deep-seated challenges of insecurity, poverty, ethnic and religious tensions, political fragmentation, social and economic stagnation. These challenges did not develop overnight nor will they disappear until we resolve to take deliberate, collective and decisive action.

“We must first admit that we are the architects of our problems, we must stop the blame game if we truly and genuinely want to find a lasting solution.”

The former Senate President further stated that division had hindered the North’s progress, while apathy and lack of action had only widened the existing rift.

“If we are to overcome our present travails, we must return to the principles of justice, equity, mutual respect, and shared purpose that once made Northern Nigeria a beacon of hope, peace, unity and development.

“Over the last decade, banditry, terrorism, insurgency and communal clashes have turned our villages into battlegrounds, displacing millions and crippling our economy. Despite its vast resources, the North remains the poorest region in the country, with alarming rates of illiteracy, unemployment and poor infrastructure.

“Mistrust between and among ethnic groups and religious communities has been exploited by selfish and desperate interests, leading to violent conflicts. Instead of uniting for common goals, our elites often prioritise personal and sectional interests over collective progress.

“The challenges facing Northern Nigeria are intricately interconnected. Insecurity scares away investors which, in turn, deepens poverty. Poverty fuels desperation and crime. Ethnic divisions weaken our collective resolve to demand good governance. Political fragmentation ensures that no meaningful development takes root in our region. This is not the North that we inherited,” ADC interim National Chairman added.

He revealed that a brighter future was possible for the North, emphasising that it starts with a shared commitment to reject division and embrace unity.

Mark stated, “We must tone down our inflammatory statements and return to that golden era when we used to have genuine and deep respect for each other. After all, not long ago we treated each other, first and foremost, as brothers and sisters; when the appellation Northerner captured our collective essence before our ethnic, sectional and religious affiliations.”

To restore the region’s greatness, Mark emphasised the need for northerners to reflect on and reassess their words and actions.

He called on all northerners to see it as a solemn responsibility to foster unity and serve as bridge-builders within their local communities, rather than as agents of division.

Mark added, “Too often, as politicians, we exploit ethnic and religious differences in order to win elections, and thereafter, we leave our people hopelessly divided. The destructive weaponisation of ethnicity and religion we saw in the last election is unacceptable.

“This is where the African Democratic Congress will make the difference. For us, politics is about service and not manipulation.

“The major cause of division in Northern Nigeria is the perception of marginalisation. We must ensure fairness in appointments, resource allocation, and opportunities. Resentment grows when any group feels excluded. But when all see themselves as equal stakeholders, peace flourishes.

“Ignorance is the biggest enemy of unity, social cohesion and development. We must invest in education that teaches our children the value of diversity. Let our schools, churches and mosques preach tolerance. Let our media promote stories of cooperation. For as long as we continue to treat investment in education with levity and frivolity, for that long shall we continue to reap poverty and insecurity.”

The former Senate President stated that poverty breeds desperation and violence, emphasising that by generating employment, investing in agriculture, and empowering the youth, the North can eliminate the drivers of crime and insurgency.

Speaking on the issue of security, Mark described the challenges as self-inflicted, adding that, “We cannot continue to expect solutions from elsewhere. Northern Nigeria used to be the safest part of Nigeria. There were no armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism or fraudsters, but today the story in the North is different.

“The Native Authority, the precursor of today’s Local Government Area, used to have an effective community policing infrastructure where villagers protected each other. We have to find a way to reorganise our people in their villages to return to these age-old and tested practices.

“Wherever conflicts arise, we must choose dialogue over inflammatory rhetoric, peace mediation over mutual annihilation, repentance and forgiveness over vengeance. Too much blood has been shed in our land. It is time to make peace.

“The North is bleeding profusely, and we are the only ones who can heal it. Let us commit today to: Reject hate speech and divisive politics. Invest in unifying projects—education, healthcare and infrastructure. Hold each other accountable for our actions and inactions. Shake hands across the divide and restore our bond of brotherhood.”

On his part, Lawal revealed that the NPCG (North) had embraced the ADC as its preferred platform to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 elections.

Lawal, who stated this while briefing the press at the end of the meeting said the northerners were determined to elect a leader that caters for their interests.

The former SGF noted that representatives from all 19 northern states reached a consensus that President Tinubu’s administration was not committed to addressing the region’s concerns.

He stated, “Well, the truth of the matter is that we started out as what we call a Consultative Forum for Northern politicians, but as the momentum was going on, it appears that the whole of the North has decided that they will join ADC.

“So now the distinction between what the National Political Consultative Group is and the ADC has blurred. So, our people have encouraged us, have directed us, and have mandated us to organise ourselves in the manner that we deliver whatever we want through the ADC.

“It’s a meeting of northerners, specifically to discuss as a family the problems of the devil in the North and how to look for solutions to it, how to prepare for the oncoming future, to see to the fact that our interests—we elect only somebody who has the interests of the North at heart and who will address the challenges facing the North.

“Because as it is, we are of the opinion that this government has no interest in solving problems confronting the North—be it infrastructure, be it economy, be it security. So, we have to take the ball in our hands and work towards achieving solutions to our problems.”

He said northern stakeholders agreed to mobilize and spread their message to unite the people and adopt a common position for the next election.

Former SGF continued, “There’s insecurity, there’s economic deprivation, there’s marginalization, there’s everything that is designed to humble us, designed to disintegrate us, designed to underdeveloped us. But we have resolve to enlighten our people and get needed support to tackle these challenges.

“The ADC as a political party is a party that is founded on democratic principles. And it is our party. We are going to go to conduct congresses and conventions to elect our representatives at the election.

“Whoever emerges—be it North, South, Central, West—whoever emerges at either the congresses or at the convention, ADC will support it, and the Northern Political Consultative Group will support that decision.

On whether votes will count in 2027bor not, Lawal said, “I don’t believe no one in ADC leadership or rank and file believes that votes do not count. Votes do count. And we are going to make sure that votes do count. This election, votes will count.

“I tell you, forget about this fear that votes will not count. APC is a party of Nigerians. ADC is one. Whatever techniques, whatever malicious activity they throw at us, we’ll counter it effectively. And we’ll counter and defeat them at it.”

In response, APC Director of Publicity said the ruling party was unbothered by what he called “their shenanigans.”

Speaking with Sunday PUNCH, Ibrahim stated that President Tinubu was leading an inclusive administration and enjoyed the support of the Nigerian people.

He stated, “Their shenanigans will not in any way shake the APC, which is the party they want to imitate. The APC is not unaware of their shenanigans, but as they plan, so is the APC planning and God has already planned.

“They had come with permutations in the past. They didn’t come to pass. I don’t see any reason why we should worry about their permutation this time around. So, they can adopt the ADC as their platform, but eventually, they will collapse the ADC and join the APC.

“Our party, the APC, enjoys the support of North and all Nigerians, except for those Nigerians that are disgruntled some of whom are now in the ADC.

“We are not going to change our focus. We are not going to change our plans to bring succour to the country. And no matter what, ours is to push Nigeria to prosperity. And we will continue doing that, regardless of what the ADC members feel. We will not be distracted.”

He stated that the APC was committed to renewing the hope of Nigerians and expressed confidence that the party will eventually be vindicated.

On the interest of the North, the APC Director Publicity stated, “I don’t know what interests they are going to talk through Babachir as a spokesman.

“However, I can assure you the interests of Nigerians and Northern Nigerians, like other regions are well protected under this administration.

“Absolutely. The APC is a party that works with the Constitution of the country and the Constitution of the party. Both of which emphasize inclusivity and reject the neglect of any section. And in everything the APC does and by extension the government of the APC everyone’s interest is protected.

“Everyone is represented adequately. And every segment of the country is a part and parcel of the good that is being delivered to the people.” – Punch.