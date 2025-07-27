There are indications that the much-speculated political alliance between President Bola Tinubu and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, may have hit the rocks following the latter’s scathing criticism of the administration and open defiance.

Kwankwaso’s outburst, which came during a stakeholders’ dialogue on the 2025 constitutional amendment in Kano, saw him accuse Tinubu’s administration of favouring the South at the expense of the North—an allegation the Presidency swiftly countered.

Political watchers say the development may threaten Tinubu’s bid to gain a foothold in Kano and the wider northern region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to Kwankwaso’s statement, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, dismissed the accusations, asserting that the North has benefited significantly under the current government.

“The claim that northern Nigeria has been left behind is incorrect. The Tinubu administration has initiated and continued several landmark projects in the North, covering roads, agriculture, healthcare, and energy,” he said in a post on X.

Dare highlighted key projects including the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Expressway, Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Gas Pipeline, and major agricultural, health, and rail infrastructure spread across the northern states.

But Kwankwaso remained unmoved. On Friday, the former Kano governor doubled down, welcoming thousands of defectors from the APC into the NNPP at his residence in Kano.

“Yesterday was a momentous occasion, as I received thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the New Nigeria People’s Party,” he announced via his official X handle.

“The distinguished leadership style in Kano and our political leadership keep attracting more people into our fold, and I encourage those considering joining to do so without any hesitation.”

However, in a counter-narrative, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, dismissed Kwankwaso’s criticism as a political stunt aimed at re-entering negotiations with the President.

“It is only in politics that somebody can trafficate left and turn right,” Bwala stated. “What Kwankwaso is saying is just politics. Sometimes, politicians do one or two things to increase market value and to force a negotiation.

“But I can guarantee you that Kwankwaso can’t achieve his aspiration without joining the APC and aligning with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“I know that Kwankwaso is going to align with President Bola Tinubu. He may not necessarily join the APC, but that is his only strategy to align with his aspiration.”

Bwala added that Kwankwaso’s exclusion from recent coalition talks and the media spotlight was deliberate, suggesting the NNPP leader’s antics were aimed at staying relevant.

However, the NNPP has rejected any suggestion of a pact or alliance with the APC or the President.

Speaking with our correspondent, the NNPP National Vice Chairman (South-East), Prince Nweze Onu, said such claims exist only on social media and are fuelled by political misinformation.

“Talks about Kwankwaso moving to the APC only exist on social media. I am sure you know that the use of Artificial Intelligence and other instruments of social media is very dangerous and makes people spin a lot of narration, especially when it comes to politics,” Onu said.

He also denied suggestions that Kwankwaso’s last Monday meeting with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa was for political reasons.

“No, he didn’t go for any visitation. He only went there for a programme. The only reason both of them were seen together was because the programme was held at the Presidential Villa,” Onu insisted.

However, it was reported that while speaking with State House Correspondents after the meeting, Kwankwaso said his discussion with Tinubu centred on “politics and governance”.

He also said he might work with Tinubu, but did not state the details.

However, Onu said Kwankwaso’s recent criticism of the Tinubu administration was justified, given the state of the nation.

“He is right. It is a clear manifestation, and that has been the reason we in the opposition have to talk. Somebody must make the president realise what he’s doing,” he said.

On whether Kwankwaso intends to contest in 2027, the NNPP chieftain responded affirmatively.

“Why not? That is what we are saying. For as long as he is a Nigerian and he meets the statutory requirement to aspire to vote and be voted for, he is good to go,” Onu declared.

He also accused the APC of political desperation, arguing that the party’s obsession with 2027 was becoming unhealthy.

“They are just too desperate. Their attempt to do too much is what is pushing them into depression,” he added.

Similarly, Kwankwaso’s close associate, Buba Galadima, insisted that Kwankwaso’s meeting with Tinubu at the Aso Rock was not for politics.

Asked why Kwankwaso visited the Villa last week, Galadima said, “Is the Villa not a public place? No, it belongs to all of us. Kwankwaso went there for a programme organised by the United Nations. Kwankwaso is the second-largest tree farmer in Nigeria, next to Obasanjo. Because the United Nations is interested in this afforestation, they had been begging him for the last three months to even have a role in the meeting. He refused. Eventually, he said he would go and sit. Because he was in the Villa, it is now an issue, claiming that he went to meet Tinubu.”

Meanwhile, the APC also dismissed speculations about a possible alliance or overtures to draft Kwankwaso into the party or hand him a key national role.

In an interview, APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, said the party had never held formal alliance talks with the NNPP leader.

“I don’t know of any alliance or romance as you projected. As far as I know, Kwankwaso is a citizen of Nigeria and also a leader of his party, which in this case is in the opposition,” he said.

Duru insisted that the APC has no need to scout for leadership from the opposition, especially not someone who doesn’t share its ideological beliefs.

“We are not talking about one or two, but many to lead their party. So to consider that you find another person from the opposition who does not share in our belief and philosophy… this party will be thinking very little of the men and women in the APC,” he said.

As the political chessboard begins to shift ahead of the 2027 elections, it appears the much-rumoured Tinubu–Kwankwaso alliance may have fizzled out—at least for now. – Punch.