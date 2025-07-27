Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has condemned the recent renaming of streets and bus stops in Lagos State, describing the actions as unconstitutional, illegal, and authoritarian.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Falana accused certain individuals and local council officials of usurping powers exclusively vested in local government councils under Nigerian law, particularly as it concerns the naming of streets, roads, and public places.

He cited specific cases, including the controversial renaming of the iconic “Charley Boy Bus Stop” to “Baddo Bus Stop” by the former Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area, Kolade Alabi.

He also referenced the naming of two streets after President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as the alleged naming of streets by billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote in honour of his late friend, Herbert Wigwe, and President Tinubu, actions Falana claimed lacked proper statutory approval.

“It is pertinent to point out, without any fear of contradiction, that the naming of roads and streets, and numbering of houses in any part of Nigeria is one of the exclusive functions of Local Governments outlined in the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended,” Falana said.

He further referenced a legal precedent in Chief Obidi Ume v. Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, where the High Court ruled that only the Abuja Municipal Area Council possessed the authority to name roads and streets within its jurisdiction.

“The usurpation of the exclusive functions of local governments on street naming by certain individuals and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State cannot be justified under the Nigerian Constitution,” he said.

Falana was especially critical of the renaming of Charley Boy Bus Stop, a notable landmark long recognised in the Bariga and Gbagada communities.

He described the move as an erasure of local history and identity.

“We have confirmed that the Charley Boy Bus Stop was not named by the authorities of the Bariga Local Council Development Area but by the people of Bariga and Gbagada communities.

“Notwithstanding that fact, it should be adequately appreciated that the Charley Boy Bus Stop acquired its name sociologically due to its functionality and the positive impact which Charley Boy has historically made in the area.

“Renaming it without consulting the Bariga and Gbagada people smacks of authoritarianism,” Falana said.

The senior lawyer also expressed concern over what he described as misplaced priorities, noting that many colonial-era names honouring figures linked to oppression remain unchanged, while names celebrating Nigerians who contributed positively to society are being hastily discarded.

He urged local government legislative councils across Lagos to reject arbitrary renaming of public spaces and instead adopt structured legal processes, including community consultations and public hearings, before making such decisions.