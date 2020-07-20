246 Enugu Law School students get bursary

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved N24,600,000 for the bursary of 246 students of the state at the Nigeria Law School.

The Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Scholarship and Education Loans Board, Mr Levis Abonyi, said this on Sunday in a statement.

Abonyi, who said the beneficiary would get N100,000 each, added that only indigenes of Enugu State in the Nigerian Law School would benefit.