246 Enugu Law School students get bursary

July 20, 2020 0

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved N24,600,000 for the bursary of 246 students of the state at the Nigeria Law School.

The Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Scholarship and Education Loans Board, Mr Levis Abonyi, said this on Sunday in a statement.

Abonyi, who said the beneficiary would get N100,000 each, added that only indigenes of Enugu State in the Nigerian Law School would benefit.

The ESSELB chairman explained that all applications must be made online through the board’s website www.esselb.en.gov.ng .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Kwara govt detains night clubbers at COVID-19 isolation centre

The Kwara Technical Committee on COVID-19 arrested no fewer than 50 persons in the early hours of Saturday at a night club in Ilorin, the state capital, for violating the ban on night clubbing.