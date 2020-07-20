Buhari extends NSCDC CG’s tenure by six months

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a six-month tenure extension for the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Abdullahi Muhammadu.

The corps spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

It denied reports that Buhari approved a five-year tenure extension for the NSCDC boss, who was seheduled to leave office on July 17, 2020.

The statement read, “The corps wishes to place on record that the Hon. Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has graciously approved an extension of the tenure of the NSCDC Commandant General for a six-month period, having been found worthy of the office.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has asked applicants to access the recruitment portal on www.policerecruitment.gov.ng with their National Identity Number to complete the online registration and submit same through the portal.

According to a statement by the FCT police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, applicants must be Nigerian by birth and possess the National Identity Number.

It added, “Applicants must be between 17-25 years and must be medically, physically and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m tall for female.”