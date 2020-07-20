Kaduna orders civil servants to resume today, restricts visitors

The Kaduna State Government has directed all civil servants in the state to resume work today (Monday).

The workers had been directed to stay at home following the lockdown imposed on the state to check the spread of COVID-19.

The state invoked the Quarantine Act and the Kaduna State Public Health Law on March 26, 2020.

The governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, had on June 9, partially lifted the 75-day-old lockdown on the state but said “public servants will be summoned back to work in phases to be announced by the Head of Service.”

According to a circular from the office of the Head of Service, different categories of workers will work in different days of the week, from 9am to 3pm.

The circular signed by the Permanent Secretary(Public Service Officer), Ibrahim Jere, said all Permanent Secretaries, Directors General, Chief Executives of agencies and parastatals, as well as directors would work from Monday to Friday.

It added that officers on Grade Level 14 and above would work for three days – Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – while officers on Grade Levels 7 to 13 would work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.

As a way of checking the spread of the virus, visitors were restricted from visiting offices during working hours.