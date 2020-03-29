75 demoted monarchs drag Gov. Abiodun to court

The 75 monarchs appointed and promoted by a former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, have dragged the current governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to court over their demotion.

The monarchs described the reversal of their upgrading, appointments and promotions by Abiodun as a nullity and of no effect, whatsoever.

The monarchs, in their suit, joined the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; state House of Assembly; and the state Attorney General as defendants.

They told the court that their upgrading, which took effect from May 13, 2019 was in line with Section 25(1)(2) of the Chiefs Law, Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.

Amosun had upgraded the monarchs, who were previously ‘Baales’ (chiefs), as Coroneted Obas of their respective communities at the twilight of his administration.

But Abiodun ordered their demotion after a Chieftaincy Review Committee he set up recommended the reversal of their appointments.

In the originating summons, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent, the monarchs are seeking an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from preventing them from acting, parading or referring to themselves as Coroneted Obas.

The claimants are also asking the court to declare that the activities and recommendation of the review committee are an afterthought and a nullity.

The originating summons read in part, “A declaration that the defendants are stopped from reversing or revoking the upgrading, appointment and promotion of the claimants as Coroneted Obas in Ogun State and/or preventing claimants from acting, parading or referring to themselves and being referred to as Coroneted Obas of their respective communities.

“A declaration that the defendants cannot capriciously reverse or revoke the upgrading, appointment and promotions of the defendants in the absence of any complaint against the upgrading, appointment and promotion of the claimants duly brought to the attention of the claimants for their defence/response.”

They also prayed the court to compel Abiodun to pay all remunerations and entitlements due to them but unpaid to each of them from May 13, 2019, when their upgrading was done by Amosun.

The hearing has been scheduled for April 27, 2020 at a High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.