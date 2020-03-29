Coronavirus: Dangote Foundation donates four ambulances to NCDC

The Aliko Dangote Foundation has donated four ambulances to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to aid its fight against COVID-19 spread in the country.

The centre on Saturday wrote on its website that it was grateful to the billionaire and the private sector for its contribution towards the outbreak.

It said, “Today we received four ambulances from @AlikoDangoteFdn to support #COVID19 response activities in Lagos, led by @LSMOH. (We are) grateful for collective efforts demonstrated by the government and private sector in response to this outbreak#TakeResponsibility#COVID19Nigeria.”

NCDC added that it had also received support from Airtel Nigeria and MTNNG to ensure mobile users were receiving verified information on COVID-19.

It said, “This is an important strategy to reach more Nigerians, especially those with limited access to the internet.”

During a briefing addressed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on coronavirus update, the Deputy Director, Special Duties, NCDC, Dr Precillia Ibekwe, said the owner of Aliko Dangote Industry Limited, Aliko Dangote, had contributed N200m to the centre towards coronavirus fight in Nigeria.

NCDC said that as on Saturday that eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria, bringing the total confirmed cases to 89.

It stated that of the eight new cases reported, seven were in Lagos while one was recorded in Benue State.

“All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care,” stated the centre.