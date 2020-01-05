Acting CAC registrar resumes, seeks support

The acting Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission in Abuja, Hajia Saratu Safil, assumed duties on Friday.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) appointed Safil as acting Registrar General of the CAC after Azuka Azinge, who is facing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for failure to declare certain assets, was ordered by the CCT to step aside pending the determination of the suit. Safil, who addressed the workers, sought other support of the staff.

She also lauded the President for her appointment and promised to justify the confidence reposed in her.

Our correspondent learnt that the workers expressed high hopes over Safil’s emergence as the commission’s boss and also advised her to prioritise workers’ welfare and capacity-building.

A senior official said, “We believe that the acting Registrar General has the requisite skill, training, charisma, and strength of character to drive the entire staff into repositioning the commission.”

Until her appointment, Safil was the most senior director in the commission in charge of Incorporated Trustees and had served the agency in various capacities.