Adamawa schools reopen Oct 12

The Adamawa State Government has announced that schools will reopen next month, Monday October 12.

The government has consequently asked public and private schools at all levels across the state as well as parents and students to prepare for resumption of academic activities.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who issued the directive, regretted the long closure of schools due to the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic but said everything would be done to ensure safety in all the schools.

All the foregoing is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Hmwashi Wonosikou.

The statement quoted Fintiri as saying, “I am pleased to announce Monday October 12th as the date for resumption of academic activities from the Basic to Tertiary levels having wasted so much time.

“As a Government we will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring enforcement of the COVID-19 Protocols”.

According to the statement, the Governor has directed the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to meet with stakeholders in the sector to discuss modalities for the reopening.

“The Governor has also directed school managers to observe the COVID-19 Protocols and provide the necessary requirements needed for the safety of Students.

“He warned that schools must ensure washing of hands at entry points, use of facemask and hand sanitizers as well as social distancing and proper hygiene as any institution or school found wanting risk closure and sanctioning,” the statement added.

It said the governor advised parents to take interest in the health of their children and wards by assisting schools and providing the basic requirements for their children in the fight against the pandemic.