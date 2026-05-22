The Lagos State Judiciary has introduced measures at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court aimed at curbing the activities of unlicensed individuals and preserving the integrity of the judicial process.

The judiciary also dismissed allegations that genuine sureties were being barred from accessing the court.

The Chief Registrar of the Lagos State Judiciary, Tajudeen Elias, said entry into court premises across the state is regulated in line with administrative directives designed to maintain order, security and the integrity of judicial proceedings.

The reaction followed a publication of May 18, 2026, titled “Sureties Cry Out to CJ Alogba Over Ban from Accessing Igbosere Magistrate’s Court.” Elias said the report created a misleading impression regarding access to court premises and the treatment of persons standing as sureties in criminal matters.

He noted that access to court premises across Lagos State is restricted to litigants, legal practitioners, witnesses and persons with legitimate business before the court, stressing that court facilities cannot be left open-ended without regulation.

The Chief Registrar explained that the individuals referenced in the publication were neither licensed bail bond agents nor registered with any statutory body recognised under the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State.

According to him, authorities at the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court had observed a growing trend of unregistered individuals loitering within court premises, soliciting defendants and presenting themselves as sureties in exchange for money.

“The activities of such individuals have led to congestion, touting, harassment of litigants and interference with the smooth conduct of court proceedings. “The conduct of these individuals amounts to a nuisance within the court premises and undermines public confidence in the bail process,” he stated.

Elias maintained that the restrictions were not intended to deny access to justice, but rather to preserve order and prevent abuse of the bail system.

He further clarified that defendants granted bail were not being prevented from fulfilling their bail conditions.

According to him, defendants could still present relatives, verified community members or other qualified persons who meet the legal requirements set by the court to stand as sureties.

Elias urged the public to disregard suggestions that access to the court was being arbitrarily denied, insisting that the measures introduced at the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court were solely aimed at sanitising the system and protecting the integrity of judicial proceedings.

He advised members of the public seeking clarification on the issue to contact the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Lagos State Judiciary.