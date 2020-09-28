Ogun State compensates market fire, flood victims

The Ogun State Government has given financial support and food palliatives to traders who lost their goods and property to the fire which occurred earlier in the year at the Sabo Market, Sagamu.

Likewise, the state has presented cash and food palliatives to victims of flood which earlier in the year affected some residents of Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local Government Areas of the state.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, OluFemi Ogunbanwo, said the support given to the victims was part of his administration’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of the people of the state.

Abiodun noted that the government through the State Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with the Sabo Market Fire Committee had carried out a proper assessment of the disaster before presenting the financial and food support to affected traders.

He added that following the flood, he had also directed the SEMA to partner with the National Emergency Management Agency in carrying out an impact assessment on affected communities.

The governor called on the people to collaborate with the government in preventing flood disasters by being more proactive in the management of their environment and ceasing from dumping refuse and building houses along flood plains.

He assured of his administration’s commitment to continue providing an enabling environment that ensured individual prosperity and collective development of the state in line with the ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda.

The member of the State House of Assembly, representing Sagamu Constituency 1, Abdulbashir Oladunjoye, appreciated the governor for coming to the aid of the traders as well as carrying out various palliative works on roads in Sagamu.

Also speaking, the Transition Committee Chairman, Sagamu Local Government Area, Gbenga Banjo, lauded Abiodun for supporting the traders, assuring that the market would be rebuilt very soon.

The Director, SEMA, Olufolarin Ige, noted that the agency carried all relevant stakeholders along in the course of the assessment carried out at the scene of the disaster.

He called on the traders to continue to abide by safety laws within the market.