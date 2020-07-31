Afenifere Chieftain, Fasanmi, dies at 94

July 31, 2020 0

Afenifere Chieftain, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, has died at the age of 94.

Fasanmi, who was a pharmacist, died on Wednesday night according to his son, Afolabi.

He wrote in a statement, “With gratitude to the Almighty God for a life well spent, we wish to announce the demise of our father, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, at the ripe age of 94 years.”

Afolabi said his father, who was a Second Republic senator, died peacefully in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Until his demise, Fasanmi was the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Egbe Afenifere, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He joined the Obafemi Awolowo-led Unity Party of Nigeria in 1978 and was a candidate in the Ondo State governorship primary election but lost to Adekunle Ajasin, the former governor of Ondo State.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Crude oil: We’ve uncovered international syndicate’s plot to defraud Nigeria, says NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has debunked media report that it colluded with government officials to sell 48 million barrels of stolen crude oil and also threatened whistle-blower.