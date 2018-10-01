Again, APC postpones Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa guber primaries

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has again rescheduled the governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

It also changed the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states from indirect to direct primaries.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena.

No reason was however given for the action.

New dates:

Lagos Governorship Primaries – Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Enugu and Adamawa Direct governorship Primaries – Thursday, October 4, 2018