Saraki, Dogara, Obasanjo absent at Independence Day rally 

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were on Monday absent at a parade organised to commemorate Nigeria’s 58th independence anniversary.

The strictly military event held at the Eagles Square, Abuja, was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Recall that Saraki and Dogara recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also in attendance at the parade was the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was also absent at the event attended by two former military leaders: Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.).

On arrival at the venue, Buhari first took the national salute before moving to inspect the parade in a motorcade.

He later returned to the VIP stand to join Osinbajo, Onnoghen, Gowon, Abdulsalami and other dignitaries.