Again, PDP postpones Edo primary, grants waiver to Obaseki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday postponed its primary election in Edo State for the second time.

The primary election, which was earlier slated for June 19 and 20, had been moved to June 23.

But in a statement on Friday, the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the primary election has now been shifted to June 25

The statement read, “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has granted waiver to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to contest the Edo governorship election primary.

“The action of the NWC is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee under Section (50)(3)(b) of the PDP constitution.

“The NWC in exercise of the above powers has ratified the application for waiver by the ward, local government and state executives of the party in Edo State and accordingly grants waiver to His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki to enable him contest the gubernatorial primary of the PDP.

“Also the NWC has further shifted the Edo State Governorship Primary from an earlier slated date of Tuesday, June 23 to a new date of Thursday, June 25, 2020. The shift is again predicated on exigencies of party activities.”

It could be recalled that Obaseki, who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress following his disqualification from its primary election, joined the PDP on Friday.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Edo Governorship Election isslated for September 19.