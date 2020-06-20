Police release Lai Mohammed’s critic after 45-days in detention

The Nigeria Police Force has released Rotimi Jolayemi, the broadcaster who insulted the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a song which went viral on social media.

His wife, Dorcas, disclosed that he was released on Friday evening after spending 45 days in police custody.

She said, “I am very thankful to The PUNCH for putting the authorities under pressure to release my husband who was illegally detained. He was finally released this afternoon by the police. He was, however, asked to return on Monday to sign some papers.”

Rights group, Amnesty International, had called on the police to release Jolayemi, who had spent more than five weeks in custody before he was finally arraigned in court on June 11, 2020.

Jolayemi, who anchors a Yoruba radio programme, ‘Bi aye se ri’ on Osun State Broadcasting Service and Radio Kwara, was on May 5, 2020 arrested by the police.