Akwa Ibom NUJ boycotts Fani-kayode press conference

The state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akwa Ibom state has mandated its members to boycott a press conference planned for former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

In a statement on Friday, the chapter asked journalists not to attend any activity organised by the Fani-Kayode in the state.

Fani-Kayode announced his arrival in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Thursday through his twitter handle.

This came days after Fani-Kayode insulted a journalist for asking him what he described as a “stupid question” at a press conference after his tour of Cross River state.

The ex-minister, who began a tour of some states in July, visited Cross River last week.

At a press conference in Calabar, Cross River state capital, Eyo Charles, a journalist with Daily Trust, had asked a question about who was bankrolling Fani-Kayode’s trip.

The former minister felt offended by the question and went ahead to insult the journalist, referring to him as “very stupid”.

“I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to. Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, a very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards,” he had said.