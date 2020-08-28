9mobile emerges #9jaSuperBrandOfTheMonth for August

The leadership of BrandEscort has nominated Nigeria’s most customer-focused telecommunications company, 9mobile as its #9jaSuperBrandOfTheMonth for August.

9mobile was nominated for launching a campaign that promised to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily.

The company at the launch of the campaign also promised give out smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale of the campaign tagged Mega Millions.

Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Mr. Alan Sinfield, emphasized that the promo was one of the company’s ways of supporting and giving back to Nigerians during the uncertain and challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We realize the challenges faced by Nigerians during this period, and we have designed this promo to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic.

“This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritize them in our decisions. We have made sure that everyone is covered from new to existing customers, including customers who have not used their lines for some time; there is something exciting for everyone,” he said.

To participate, customers are advised to simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize. A cumulative recharge of N10,000 over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10,000,000 grand prize.

Participants can increase their chances of winning with rapid and frequent recharges. New customers will also get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime,” he added.

#9jaSuperBrandOfTheMonth is monthly awards initiated by BrandEscort to inspire innovation and creativity among brands, in a bid to enhance the lives of the Nigerian consumers.

Dangote Cement Plc was nominated for the awards in July for launching a campaign that promised to make 1,000 Nigerians millionaires, not minding the challenges faced by businesses globally, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.