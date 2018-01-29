Alleged falsehood: FG re-arraign Sen. Misau on amended charges

The Federal Government on Monday re-arraigned Senator Isah Misau at the FCT High Court, Maitama, on amended charge of injurious falsehood.

Misau, the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was arraigned on a five-count of injurious falsehood on October 19, 2017.

The charges were amended to seven during Monday’s proceedings.

The prosecuting counsel, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), had told the court that between August 27 and October 5, 2017, the defendant made some injurious statements against the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.

Iziyon said the accused also made similar statements against the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr. Mike Okiro, adding that the information was widely circulated through some media houses.

He said the offence contravened the Penal Code.

Misau, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Izinyon urged the court to allow the senator to continue to enjoy the bail that he was earlier granted, adding that he should be barred from granting interviews to the media on the matter.

Justice Ishaq Bello upheld the existing bail terms granted the accused earlier.

Earlier, Izinyon informed the court about the prosecution’s two applications – one for the amendment and the other for an order to set aside the subpoena issued by the court.

Responding, Misua’s counsel, Mr. Paul Erokoro (SAN), told the court that the subpoena was for the prosecution to produce the documents in relationship to the alleged offences. – NAN.