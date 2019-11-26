Alleged money laundering: Court grants Maina N1bn bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja bail to the chairman of the defunct pension reform task team, Abdulrashid Maina, in the sum of N1billion with two sureties in like sum.

Both sureties must be serving Nigerian Senators with no criminal cases before the court.

Also, both sureties must have fully developed landed property in Maitama or Asokoro district of Abuja.

According to the court ruling on Monday, the sureties must also submit 3-years tax clearance certificates and must appear at all further court rulings with the 1st defendant.

The court also notes that the sureties must file an affidavit to show they can pay the penance sum.

It was also stipulated in the ruling that the residence of sureties must be in Abuja and will be confirmed by the court.

Trial Judge, Justice Okon Abang in his ruling stressed that if any surety does not show up for rulings, the court shall be at liberty to revoke bail and the defendant will be remanded accordingly.

He said the defendant is required to submit his American passport, Nigerian passport and diplomatic passport (if any).

The ex-pension reform boss is standing trial on alleged money laundering charge to the tune of over N2 billion levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).