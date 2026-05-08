English football is heading into a potentially historic May — with clubs from the Premier League reaching the finals of all three of UEFA’s major competitions for the first time.

Arsenal confirmed the breakthrough moment on Tuesday, sealing a 2–1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid to book their place in the UEFA Champions League final.

By Thursday night, the picture was complete.

Aston Villa overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 4–1 on aggregate, sending Unai Emery’s side into the UEFA Europa League final, where they will face SC Freiburg in Istanbul on 20 May.

At the same time, Crystal Palace completed a 5–2 aggregate victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, progressing to the UEFA Europa Conference League final. They meet Rayo Vallecano on 27 May.

The UEFA Conference League is a competition for European clubs ranked below the Champions League and Europa League. It was first held in 2021.

This marks the first time English teams have reached the finals of all three current UEFA competitions in the same season — a milestone that reflects both the strength and depth of the Premier League.

While English clubs have previously dominated individual tournaments or produced all-English finals — notably in 2019 and 2021 — they had never completed a clean sweep across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

The latter, introduced in 2021, expanded European competition to three tiers following the abolition of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1999.

There have been near misses.

Last season, Chelsea won the Conference League and Tottenham Hotspur lifted the Europa League trophy, but Arsenal were eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals by Paris Saint-Germain. The English side lost the first leg by a lone goal and also the second leg 2-1.

Earlier eras also saw English success, including 1984 when Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur won European honours in the same season.

However, those campaigns predate the current three-competition structure.

Other leagues have come close to similar sweeps. Italy placed clubs in all three finals as recently as 2023 — Inter Milan, AS Roma and Fiorentina — but lost each final.

Key 2026 European Final Details:

Europa League: Aston Villa vs. Freiburg (May 20, Istanbul).

Conference League: Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano (May 27, Leipzig).

Champions League: Arsenal vs. Paris St-Germain (May 30, Budapest).

Beyond the headline achievement, the spread of clubs involved is notable.

This is not a case of traditional heavyweights alone carrying the league’s European challenge.

Alongside Arsenal’s return to the top tier, Villa’s resurgence under Emery and Palace’s run in the Conference League underline the competitive range within the Premier League.

The focus now shifts to the finals later this month, where English clubs will attempt to convert a historic presence into silverware — and potentially deliver one of the most dominant European seasons by a single league. – AFP.