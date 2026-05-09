The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, wanted over alleged cases of criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, and diversion of public funds.

The anti-graft agency published the wanted notice on its official website on Saturday.

According to the notice, the 52-year-old former minister, who hails from Zamfara State, has her last known address as EN 008, Okpo River, off Agulu Street, Maitama, Abuja.

The EFCC, in a statement signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, urged members of the public with relevant information about her whereabouts to contact the commission immediately.

The notice reads: “The public is hereby notified that Sadiya Umar Farouq, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy, Abuse of Office, Diversion of Public Funds.”

The commission asked anyone with useful information to reach out to any of its offices across the country, including Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja. It also provided a hotline (08093322644), email ([email protected]), and advised contact with the nearest police station.

Sadiya Umar Farouq served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development from 2019 to 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.