Amaechi, others escaped from kidnappers at Kaduna train station – Aisha Yesufu

A Co-Convener of Bring Back Our Girls group, Aisha Yesufu, says the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and other passengers escaped being kidnapped by hoodlums at Rigasa Train Station on Sunday evening.
Yesufu said on Twitter that her brother and her sister-in-law were on the train when the incident occurred.
An online medium, Daily Nigerian, had in a report stated that kidnappers laid in ambush around Mando area and attempted to waylay the passengers including Amaechi, who arrived at Rigasa train station around 8:15 pm on Sunday.
The newspaper quoted sources as saying that no sooner had the kidnappers opened fire on the vehicles than policemen and soldiers arrived at the scene in armoured vehicles to disperse the hoodlums.
Amaechi, in a tweet, described the report as fake news and asked Nigerians to ignore it.
In her response, however, Yesufu described Amaechi as a liar, insisting that there were eyewitnesses.
“So Amaechi thought he had security and he was immune to the insecurity that affects the rest of us.