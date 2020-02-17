Amaechi, others escaped from kidnappers at Kaduna train station – Aisha Yesufu

A Co-Convener of Bring Back Our Girls group, Aisha Yesufu, says the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and other passengers escaped being kidnapped by hoodlums at Rigasa Train Station on Sunday evening.

Yesufu said on Twitter that her brother and her sister-in-law were on the train when the incident occurred.

An online medium, Daily Nigerian, had in a report stated that kidnappers laid in ambush around Mando area and attempted to waylay the passengers including Amaechi, who arrived at Rigasa train station around 8:15 pm on Sunday.

The newspaper quoted sources as saying that no sooner had the kidnappers opened fire on the vehicles than policemen and soldiers arrived at the scene in armoured vehicles to disperse the hoodlums.

Amaechi, in a tweet, described the report as fake news and asked Nigerians to ignore it.

In her response, however, Yesufu described Amaechi as a liar, insisting that there were eyewitnesses.

She tweeted, “Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi you should be ashamed of yourself. My sister, my brother and my sister-in-law were on that train. When your convoy scattered and you fled like a newborn mouse whom water have been poured on, it was witnessed! Governance is not by lies and propaganda!”

“So Amaechi thought he had security and he was immune to the insecurity that affects the rest of us.

“Even the President is not secure. What he has is illusion of security. The more these attacks happen, the more likely we are going to be victims.”