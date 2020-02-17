Ekiti FA boss charges stakeholders to develop football

By Akeem Busari

The newly-found fervour and zeal for football in Ekiti State has been described as elixir for the desired growth of the game in the state.

This is the feelings amongst genuine lovers and stakeholders of football in the state, and particularly, the state FA boss, Bayo Olanlege.

Addressing the management teams and the young players of the state youth football teams, namely Ekiti Bees and Ekiti Mosquitoes in Ado-Ekiti after the mid-term holiday training camp for the state’s cadet teams, Olanlege, particularly, praised the players for putting in strong shifts of hardwork and zealousness in training.

He however urged them to remain disciplined and be useful to their guardians or parents when they go back to their various homes.

He went to appreciate the management teams for their dedication and sacrifices towards ensuring that the state youth teams achieve the set targets of the FA.

He further admonished them not to relent in their efforts adding that work has only just begun.

The youthful football administrator fondly called Boyomay by his admirers further remarked: “We must understand and appreciate the benefits of oneness and total commitment in the strive to make the teams a marketable brand for the benefits of all.

” I want to also urge all concerned stakeholders in the fortunes of Ekiti football join this fast moving train as we journey towards the desired destination for our football,” he added.

The camp came to an end with an enthralling match amongst the Ekiti Bees which ended 3-3 featuring some spectacular goals as the team was divided into two with green and yellow bibs.

Earlier, the FA boss had thrilled the highly impressionable lads with his dexterity and ball juggling skills.

Conclusively, he disclosed that plans are ongoing for both the Ekiti Bees and the Ekiti Mosquitoes to travel to a southwest state for a friendly match later in this month, adding that details as regards the match will be made public later as the management team and the football association continue to put necessary logistics in place.