APC not worried over Giadom’s letter to INEC, says Issa-Onilu

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has said that the ruling party will not lose sleep over a purported letter written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom, asking the commission not to recognise the primary election conducted in Edo State.

Issa-Onilu, while reacting to the letter in a telephone interview with THISDAY on Monday, wondered why the party would be bothered by a letter written by “a former member of the National Working Committee (NWC)” of the party.

He stated: “INEC knows what to do, INEC is not lawless, INEC was there to monitor the primaries today (Monday).”

Asked if the party was not bothered about the letter, he added: “Why should we be bothered by an ex-member of NWC?”