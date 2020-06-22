Court orders immediate release of CUPP spokesperson, Ugochinyere

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered the unconstitutional release of the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

Justice Musa Ottoman sitting in the Bwari division of the court frowned at the consistent disobedience to court order by the law enforcement agencies.

According to the judge, law enforcement agents are in office and are able to perform their responsibilities because the law permits them.

He said it is an affront to the court for them not to obey same law while carrying out their responsibilities.

He also re-affirm the earlier order restraining the police from arresting and detaining had m pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Ugochinyere had through his lawyer, Chibuzor Ezike, in an exparte motion dated June 19, 2020 prayed the for an order unconditional release of the CUPP Spokesman who has been in police custody since last week.

Ezike said, ”We are praying the court for an order of this Honourable court for the unconditional release of the applicant who has been in detetion since last week.

”We have it on good authority that the applicant will be arraigned this morning by the police”.

In a short ruling after listening to the applicant’s client, the court held, ” The order praying the court for unconditional release of is hereby granted.