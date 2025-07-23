A new National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to emerge on Thursday during its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

In June, former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, resigned as the party’s national chairman citing health issues but political analysts believe his exit from the party was tied to internal power play and strategic realignments within the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Thereafter, Deputy National Chairman, Ali Dalori, was installed as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Multiple reliable party sources said key items on the meeting’s agenda include the selection of a national chairman, updates from the Constitution Review Committee, and party congresses among others.

The sources at the APC National Secretariat, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation to speak on the matter, disclosed that many party leaders were in favour of Ali Dalori continuing as the party’s acting chairman until a formal Elective Convention was held to choose a new National Working Committee members.

One of the sources added that party stakeholders, including members of the Progressives Governors Forum and the current National Working Committee, were all awaiting President Bola Tinubu’s decision on his final position on the party leadership.

The source added that former Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, were the leading contenders as the North Central region stepped up its push for the next national chairman of the party to return to its region.

Prior to Ganduje, the APC had five previous chairmen: Chief Bisi Akande (2013–2014), Chief John Oyegun (2014–2018), Adams Oshiomhole (2018–2020), Mai Mala Buni (2020–2022), and Abdullahi Adamu (2022–2023).

Article 13.3 of the amended 2022 APC Constitution grants the NEC the authority to appoint the National Chairman and establish a Caretaker Committee, among other powers.

Article 13.3 (1i and ii) states, “The National Executive Committee of the Party shall be the Principal Executive body of the Party and shall perform the following functions: summon or convene the National Convention and prepare its agenda, discharge all functions of the National Convention in between National Conventions.”

Article 13.3 (B and C) adds, “Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Constitution, the National Executive Committee shall have the power to set up a Caretaker Committee in place of any organ at all levels, except the National Advisory Council and National Convention, where in its opinion there is a compelling situation warranting such action in the overriding interest of the Party.

“Any such Committee shall have a defined tenure not exceeding twelve (12) months.”

As a result, on June 30, APC Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, announced that the party’s NEC meeting would be held in Abuja on July 24 to address the selection of a National Chairman and other key issues.

Faunter said, “And during the meeting, if they so desire that a new chairman is nominated, we’ll also accept such nomination and then wait for the convention where the final position of the party will be made as far as the substantive chairman is concerned.

“So, that’s as much as I can tell you. And the date, the suggested date for the NEC meeting is the 24th of July, 2025. It’s going to be here (Abuja), on the premises of the APC.”

Meanwhile, one of our sources said the party leadership had informed President Tinubu and was now awaiting his guidance on the next steps.

He added that influential members of the party had started lobbying for their preferred candidates ahead of Thursday’s crucial NEC meeting, with Al-Makura, Yilwatda and interim chairman Dalori the top names.

He stated, “The NEC will hold as scheduled. Of course, a lot of issues will be discussed and resolved. The E-registration, updates from the Constitution Amendment Committee, congresses, by-elections, and the selection of a substantive National Chairman are all part of the agenda.

“It is not clear whether the NEC will announce the substantive National Chairman on Thursday, because, as we speak, some people are pushing for Dalori to continue as acting chairman until an Elective Convention brings in new NWC members at a later date. However, others are insisting that a new National Chairman should be announced on Thursday.

“So, the NEC will make that decision. Already, former Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, and the current Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Professor Yilwatda, are the major names being mentioned among party leaders.

“Preparations for the NEC meeting have been concluded. The President, who is the leader of the APC, has been briefed, and everyone is now waiting for him to give a directive on how and when the National Chairman will emerge and who that will be.”

It was learnt that top party leaders met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Monday but our correspondent could not confirm what was discussed. However, there are indications that discussions were centred around who became the next party chairman at Thursday’s NEC.

Tinubu, who attended the last two NEC, is expected to also join the meeting on Thursday.

Multiple party officials believe a successor to Ganduje would emerge at the NEC meeting, claiming it was at a NEC meeting that Ganduje was also named the party chairman.

Another source stated that the NEC meeting would provide clear guidance to the party regarding the National Chairman and other key matters.

He stated, “The NEC is an important organ of the party. The Thursday meeting is very crucial because it will give a clearer direction on the substantive National Chairman of the APC.

“Al-Makura, even Yilwatda and other names have been mentioned. But the NEC’s decision, along with that of the President, will shed light on everything. One thing is certain: the APC will consolidate, and it will get better.”

Attempts to reach APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, for a response were unsuccessful, as his phone was switched off as at the time of filing this report.

However, in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, APC Deputy Organising Secretary, Eze Duru, confirmed that the National Chairman and E-registration were part of the agenda for Thursday’s NEC meeting.

He stated, “Well, essentially, NEC is a usual meeting of the party as stipulated in the constitution of the party. We would address the issues around the E-registration to enable members register wherever they are, and then of course receive reports from the directorates of the party through the National Secretary, who will present reports of his stewardship. So, these are the major highlights of the meeting.

“Also, the issue of the substantive National Chairman is expected to be on the agenda.”

He explained that the E-registration would make it easier for Nigerians interested in joining the APC to register seamlessly.

The APC Deputy Organising Secretary added, “Yes, I would expect that the party would come out of the meeting better, stronger and sending a signal to Nigerians that we are prepared to do what is best and what is right by them, and then, of course, to position the party to give an account to the owners of the party through the NEC.

“That’s one part of what will come out of the meeting on Thursday and then also to show that we are keying into the IT space through the E-registration — to make it possible for members to be registered across board, as well as to be accountable. People will know that once you are a member of the party, wherever you are, you can be verified.”