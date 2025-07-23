Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has signed the state Hisbah Board Bill into law, establishing the Hisbah Board as a statutory body to bring greater social order and moral discipline in the state.

This development comes days after the state House of Assembly passed the bill at its plenary session, aimed at supporting the activities of the Jigawa State Hisbah Board across the state.

Speaking shortly after signing the bill into law, at a mini ceremony held on Tuesday at the Council Chamber, Government House, Dutse, the state capital, during the weekly State Executive Council Meeting, Namadi described the occasion as a remarkable achievement, marking the culmination of over eight months of legislative and administrative effort.

“Today, we have signed into law the Hisbah Bill, which establishes the Hisbah Board as an official institution in Jigawa State,” he said.

The governor added that “This is a process that began seven to eight months ago, and today, by the grace of Allah, we have concluded it.”

Namadi expressed hope that the Hisbah Board’s operations would bring greater social order and moral discipline to the state.

He urged Hisba personnel to conduct their duties with the fear of God, fairness, and dedication.

The governor also commended the Hisbah Board Establishment Committee members for their commitment, hard work, and sacrifice in diligently carrying out their mandate.

“Their efforts have been instrumental in bringing the bill to fruition,” he noted.

He added, “With the signing of this law, the Hisbah Board is now fully empowered to operate across Jigawa State in line with its mandate to promote moral guidance, social justice, and community well-being.

“The establishment of the Hisbah Board as a statutory body will undoubtedly enhance its effectiveness in promoting moral values and social justice in the state.

“The board’s operations are expected to have a positive impact on the community.”

He described the state government’s decision to establish the Hisbah Board as a testament to its commitment to promoting moral guidance and social justice, adding that “the board’s work will be crucial in shaping the state’s social fabric.”

Highlighting more on the Board’s mandate, Namadi explained, “The Hisbah Board’s mandate includes promoting moral guidance, social justice, and community well-being.

“With the new law, the board can now operate with greater authority and effectiveness.”

As the Hisbah Board begins its work, Namadi cautioned that it is essential for the Board personnel to conduct their duties with integrity and fairness.

“This will ensure that the board’s operations are effective and beneficial to the community,” he said.