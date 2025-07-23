The suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has vowed to drag the leadership of the Senate before the appellate court after she was barred from accessing the National Assembly complex on Tuesday.

A fuming Akpoti-Uduaghan told journalists that she would consult her legal team immediately to kick-start the process, stressing that it was a violation of the recent judgment calling for her reinstatement.

The decision came after she was denied entry to the National Assembly, despite a court order that faulted the long suspension slammed on her.

The embattled senator also questioned the basis for her initial suspension, saying, “Even the suspension ab initio was fraudulent— it was faulty.”

On her next line of action, she said, “Going forward, I will have a meeting with my legal team so they can proceed to the appellate court to seek interpretation of what just happened. I am a law-abiding citizen.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan also condemned the Senate’s actions, calling it an act of contempt of court by the Senate under its President, Godswill Akpabio.

She said, “Akpabio cannot be greater than the Nigerian Constitution. I want Nigerians to know that the Office of the Senate President doesn’t give me legitimacy as a senator.

“The fact that he has gone on appeal does not invalidate the decision of Justice Binta Nyako, and that does not stop me from being a senator.

I got my legitimacy as a senator from the people of Kogi, who voted me into office as senator.

“That I have been denied entrance to the National Assembly is a statement being made. It’s on record that the National Assembly under Akpabio has decided to be in contempt of a court decision, and it’s quite ironic that they are lawmakers. That poses the question: how far is our democracy in this day and age?”

The lawmaker had earlier stormed the National Assembly as her supporters converged at the entrance to await her.

There was also an unusual security build-up at the gate of the complex with stern-looking operatives searching cars and restricting visitors to the car park outside the parliament.

No fewer than five police patrol vehicles were stationed at a strategic area at the entrance to the Assembly complex.

Akpoti-Uduaghan later arrived in the company of social activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu.

But the stern-looking operatives at the complex prevented them from accessing the parliament.

During the confrontation that ensued, Yesufu condemned what she described as the unconstitutional actions of the police, reminding them that they, too, could one day need the solidarity of the same citizens they were repressing.

“One day you will be on the streets, as a retired person, begging the same people you oppressed to protest on your behalf.”

Piqued by the obstruction, the activist challenged the officers to reflect on their roles in national building and the future of their next generation.

“At this age, is this what you want to be doing? Is this the Nigeria you want for your children? You’re destroying the future of your own children,” she declared.

She also accused the police of lacking the courage to disclose who ordered them to block access to the complex.

“We respect the law, but that does not mean we are cowards. This is the National Assembly—it belongs to all Nigerians. You are blocking people and can’t even say who sent you. Are you proud of that?”

She further slammed the police as “a shameless willing tool of oppression,” referencing a recent protest in support of police welfare that was ironically dispersed by police officers themselves.

As of the time of filing this report, the Senate leadership had not issued any statement on Tuesday’s showdown.

Two days ago, the Senate earlier stated that it stood by its earlier decision to bar the senator from the chamber until the expiration of her suspension.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, on Sunday, reaffirmed the Senate’s position, warning that there was no legal directive compelling her immediate recall.

But the Kogi senator argued that while her suspension didn’t stop her from executing constituency projects, it had obstructed her ability to carry out vital legislative functions like sponsoring bills and moving motions.

Backing her stance, her lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, West Idahosa, maintained that the court judgment justified her return.

“Let me be honest with you. Attendance is a legislative action. As far as we are concerned, we are focused on the appeal and other issues before the court.

“I think the decision to go back to the Senate will be determined by the constituents.

“Now that she said she wants to go and resume, let us see what the reaction of the Senate will be. But the most important thing is that she is still a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said in a phone interview.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had been suspended for six months by the Senate, following her actions over the seating arrangement.

However, a ruling by Justice Nyako of the Federal High Court nullified her suspension, leading Akpoti-Uduaghan to declare her intent to resume her legislative responsibilities.

Senior Lawyer, Ken Harris, criticised the suspended senator for attempting to enforce a judgment she had already appealed, describing her actions as an attempt to “eat her cake and still have it.”

Harries made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday while reacting to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s presence at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He questioned whether her conduct, which he termed “taking the law into her own hands,” was an appropriate or lawful way to enforce a court ruling.

“In all my years of legal practice, I’ve never seen such a blatant display of lawlessness from someone who is supposed to be a federal lawmaker.

“How do you storm the National Assembly with a group of partisans under the guise of enforcing a judgment?

“There are proper legal procedures for enforcing court judgments. It is not for individuals to create a crisis atmosphere and claim they are enforcing the law,” he added.

Harries pointed out that Akpoti-Uduaghan had already filed an appeal against the same judgment about a week earlier, in which she challenged its validity and asked the Court of Appeal to overturn it.

He questioned the logic of her actions: “How can you seek to enforce a judgment you have openly rejected, appealed against, and asked to be set aside?

“Even if the judgment was still valid and enforceable, has she complied with all the orders contained in it, including the payment of N5m and a public apology published in two newspapers and on her Facebook page?

“If she has failed to obey those aspects of the judgment, on what moral ground does she accuse the Senate leadership of lawlessness?” Harries asked.

He concluded by urging her legal team to properly advise her on upholding the rule of law.

“Anyone who seeks equity must come with clean hands,” the lawyer said.

Efforts to reach the suspended senator’s aide and legal counsel to clarify her next move were, however, unsuccessful.

As of the time of filing this story, they could not be reached by phone. – Punch.