APC to query Amosun, Okorocha for anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress has resolved to query the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; and his Imo State counterpart, Rochas Okorocha, for alleged anti-party activities.

Our correspondent learnt that the decision was part of resolutions reached at the National Working Committee meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday where the state, local government and ward executives committees in the two states were dissolved.

A member of the NWC said, “The party has sent letters to the governors to explain what has been attributed to them in the media and their commitment to the party’s ideals. We want to give them a fair hearing.”

Meanwhile, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday inaugurated a nine-member caretaker committee for the Imo APC.

The committee chaired by Mr Marcellinus Nlemigbo would superintend over the affairs of the party in the state.

Other members are Ugochukwu Nzekwe (Deputy Chairman), Lady Love Ineh (Secretary), Enyinna Onuegbu, Canice Nwachukwu, Mrs Josephine Nnorom (woman leader), Paul Para, Chief Linus Ineoha (Organising Secretary) and Nicholas Osuagwu (Zonal Chairman).

Inaugurating the committee, Oshiomhole said the party would begin the campaign of its Imo State governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Friday in Owerri, the state capital.

He urged members of the committee to close ranks with Uzodinma and other candidates of the party by mobilising supporters across the state to ensure victory in the 2019 polls. Punch