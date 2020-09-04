Araraume emerges Imo APC candidate for senatorial bye-election

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), primaries for the senatorial by-election for Imo North, which held on Thursday.

He was declared winner by the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee for Imo North, Umar Gana Nguma, at the collation centre in Onuimo Civic Centre.

According to Nguma, Araraume scored the highest votes of 22,944 votes while Chidinma Uwajumogu came a distant second with 3,757 votes.

Nguma also announced votes scored by other aspirants to include, Mark Uchendu, 1,877; Frank Ibezim, 1,216 and Athan Achonu, 934 votes.

Others were, Matthew Omegara, 698; Acho Ihim, 212; Bright Nwachukwu, 126; Eze Okoro, 53 and Uchenna Uchewuba, 51 votes.

He disclosed that the number of registered voters was 37, 228 while the number of total votes cast was 32,464.

Nguma said the result was a collation of the direct election held in all the wards within the six council areas in the senatorial district.

He commended members of the party in the senatorial district for conducting themselves in a most peaceful manner during the exercise.