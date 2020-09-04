Lagos APC affirms Abiru, Obafemi as candidates for October bye-elections

September 4, 2020 0

Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed have, respectively, emerged as the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Lagos-East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 House of Assembly by-elections slated for October.

At the primary election on Thursday which was by affirmation, the Chief Returning Officer, Ibrahim Masari, announced that Abiru recorded a total vote of 111,551 votes from the votes returned from the five local government areas comprising Lagos-East viz Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu, Kosofe and Somolu, covering 71 wards.

The spokesperson for the state APC, Seye Oladejo, in a statement said Saheed scored a total of 34,012 from the six wards consisting Kosofe Constituency 2.

He said, “With the emergence of our candidates, all is now set for the APC to contest and retain the respective legislative seats.”

The senatorial seat became vacant following Senator Bayo Osinowo’s death on June 15, 2020, and the demise of Tunde Braimoh on July 10, 2020, created a vacuum in Kosofe Constituency 2 at the state House of Assembly.

