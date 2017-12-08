Armed patient kills nurse in Nairobi

Police on Wednesday arrested a patient who shot and killed a nurse at the Chiromo Medical and Rehabilitation Centre in Westlands, Nairobi.

The patient, identified as Joseph Njoroge Mungai, a licensed firearm holder, shot 43-year-old Faustine Mwandime Mwandilu in the head at around 7.30pm last night.

The nurse in charge of the medical facility, Kevin Mulinge, reported the incident at Parklands Police Station.

“I had just reported to work for the night shift to relieve Faustine and while I was still in the changing room, I heard a gunshot and rushed to check what had happened at the nurses office only to find my colleague lying in a pool of blood, while the patient was screaming for help,” recounted Mulinge.

Police who rushed to the scene arrested the patient and recovered a mini-ceska pistol with eight rounds of ammunition.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi Police Commander Japheth Koome said the suspect would be arraigned in court to face murder charges.

The suspect, who has a mental condition was admitted while in possession of the gun after he declined to surrender it to the hospital’s security.

The body of the deceased was taken to Chiromo Mortuary. – Citizen TV, Kenya.