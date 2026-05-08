The Majority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Sanjo Adedoyin, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adedoyin’s resignation, as of this report, brings the total number of PDP state lawmakers to have resigned to four.

Adedoyin (PDP-Ogbomoso South) announced in a statement he signed in Ibadan on Friday that he would be joining the Allied Peoples Movement following the unresolved leadership tussle in the PDP.

He said his decision was taken after deep reflection and consultation based on his belief in credible opposition.

The two-term legislator, however, blamed the ruling party at the centre for the instability in the opposition party.

Three other PDP lawmakers had on Thursday resigned from the PDP-dominated assembly, which had 28 members and four from the APC, for the same reason.

One of the resignees, Mrs Bisi Oluranti (PDP-Ogbomoso North), said that the ongoing crisis within the PDP has continued to undermine the party’s stability, prompting her decision to leave.

Oluranti requested that her name and all personal details be expunged from the party’s database without delay to pursue her political goals through another platform.

Hinting she could be joining APM, the lawmaker, however, pledged her allegiance to Gov. Seyi Makinde, saying she would eventually go wherever the governor goes.

Mr Waheed Akintayo (PDP-Oluyole) had also called for the deletion of his personal details from the PDP’s membership register.

Similarly, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Mr Yusuf Adebisi (PDP-South-West), premised his resignation on the unsettled internal crisis within the party.

Adebisi explained that the prolonged crisis had made it difficult for him to continue his political activities on the party’s platform. – NAN.